Matt Damon's horrible mullet on the set of The Last Duel in France



Recent related videos from verified sources Review: "The Last Ship" relaunch is a colossal hit! The Last Ship is set to sail Stings legacy alongside the great 18th century composers. During the Classical era, composers not only wrote music they created operatic productions as well. This marvelous.. Credit: Great Healing GetawaysPublished on January 25, 2020 Review: Sting - "The Last Ship" relaunch is a colossal hit! The Last Ship is set to sail Stings legacy alongside the great 18th century composers. During the Classical era, composers not only wrote music they created operatic productions as well. This marvelous.. Credit: Great Healing GetawaysPublished on January 25, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Adam Driver & Matt Damon Film Scenes for 'The Last Duel' in France! Adam Driver and Matt Damon are filming scenes for their new movie together! The 36-year-old Star Wars actor and the 49-year-old Ford v Ferrari actor were seen...

Just Jared 1 week ago



Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Adam Driver Film 'The Last Duel' Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Adam Driver are dialing things way back -- to the 1300s, that is -- for their next film. The trio are on the set of Ridley Scott's...

TMZ.com 20 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this