Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > 'Sonic' Star Tika Sumpter Says Redesign Was Worth It, Numbers Don't Lie

'Sonic' Star Tika Sumpter Says Redesign Was Worth It, Numbers Don't Lie

TMZ.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
'Sonic the Hedgehog' took a cue from the fan base -- and rightly so, because the movie's rolling in the dough as a result ... so says one of the film's stars. Actress Tika Sumpter was leaving Craig's in WeHo Tuesday night, and she weighed in on the…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sonic the Hedgehog - Becoming Robotnik [Video]Sonic the Hedgehog - Becoming Robotnik

Check out the official "Becoming Robotnik" featurette for Sonic the Hedgehog starring Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Jim Carrey! Release Date: February 14, 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 04:23Published

Christina Anthony Of ABC's 'Mixed-ish' Is Proud To Be Playing A Strong Black Woman On Network TV [Video]Christina Anthony Of ABC's "Mixed-ish" Is Proud To Be Playing A Strong Black Woman On Network TV

"Mixed-ish" star Christina Anthony felt it was important for Aunt Dee Dee to be a strong black aunt and a good influence for the characters in "Mixed-ish," despite her character not having children of..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:20Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.