Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Doesn't Buy Bezos' $10 Billion Climate Change Pivot

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Doesn't Buy Bezos' $10 Billion Climate Change Pivot

TMZ.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos pouring tons of money toward fighting climate change is all fine and good in AOC's eyes -- but he's still got a hot mess on his hands when it comes to his own company. We got the freshman congresswoman Wednesday in NYC and asked her…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion to Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion to Fight Climate Change 00:16

 Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced in an Instagram post that he is pledging $10 billion to fight climate change, which he calls "the biggest threat to our planet." The money will be used to fund his Earth Fund which will fund scientists, activists, and NGOs.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jeff Bezos Stars ‘Bezos Earth Fund’ With $10 Billion [Video]Jeff Bezos Stars ‘Bezos Earth Fund’ With $10 Billion

Jeff Bezos announced a huge fund he’s calling the Bezos earth fund to help fight back against climate change.

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 01:13Published

Jeff Bezos Donates $10 Billion for New Fund to Battle Climate Change [Video]Jeff Bezos Donates $10 Billion for New Fund to Battle Climate Change

With an estimated worth of over $130 billion, Bezos is the world's richest person.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bezos says he will commit $10 billion to fight climate change

Jeff Bezos announced the formation of the Bezos Earth Fund on Monday, saying it will provide $10 billion in grants to scientists and activists to fund their...
Seattle Times

Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Monday that he plans to spend $10 billion of his own fortune to help fight climate change. Bezos, the world’s richest man,...
Japan Today

You Might Like


Tweets about this

patricmykel69

American dream TMZ: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Doesn't Buy Bezos' $10 Billion Climate Change Pivot. https://t.co/P3GbrKi2nO via @GoogleNews 1 hour ago

CLIQUE6

CLIQUE6° Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Doesn’t Buy Bezos’ $10 Billion Climate Change Pivot | TMZ https://t.co/BN76gKXknD | CLIQUE6° 3 hours ago

CLIQUE6

CLIQUE6° Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Doesn’t Buy Bezos’ $10 Billion Climate Change Pivot | TMZ https://t.co/0qXrP5SC6R | CLIQUE6° 4 hours ago

jispence54

MUZIK MAN Joe Is BRAIN 🧠 DEAD! AOC Doesn’t Have One! 👇https://t.co/87r9JR64Cu 4 hours ago

k29664911

tom Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Doesn't Buy Bezos' $10 Billion Climate Change Pivot – TMZ https://t.co/kCA2KYZ5hs 4 hours ago

celebbdays1

Celebrity Birthdays Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Doesn’t Buy Bezos’ $10 Billion Climate Change Pivot | TMZ https://t.co/rj0KLmXEse 4 hours ago

DebbyShultz

Debby Shultz⭐⭐⭐ @AOC is using words that she doesn't know what they mean. https://t.co/DfufLz8Rod 5 hours ago

CocoAnnNatali

Coco RT @nevermore_007: By @AOC "A $2.1 trillion tax cut which has been deemed capitalism at its finest doesn’t work for us.” The View’s audien… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.