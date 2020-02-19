Millie Bobby Brown Urges Fans to Adopt Kindness in Reflective 16th Birthday Post

When celebrating her milestone, the 'Stranger Things' star gets candid about dealing with pain and insecurity caused by inappropriate comments and unnecessary insults. 👓 View full article



8 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Millie Bobby Brown Opens up About ‘Pain and Insecurity’ Caused by Public Scrutiny 01:17 Millie Bobby Brown Opens up About ‘Pain and Insecurity’ Caused by Public Scrutiny Brown took to Instagram on her birthday (Feb. 19) to reflect on her past few years in the spotlight. The 16-year-old star posted a video montage of various harmful headlines about her, as well as paparazzi videos...