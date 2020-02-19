Blueface Cautions Fellow Rappers About Danger of L.A. in the Wake of Pop Smoke's Murder
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () *Blueface* isn't the only one who has messages for rappers following Pop Smoke's death as Safaree Samuels urges others on Twitter to stop flaunting wealth on social media.
LOS ANGELES, CA – In the wake of Pop Smoke’s shooting death, Blueface has issued an ominous warning to artists who come to sunny Los Angeles looking for fame and fortune.
Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq)
https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/
Voiceover: Alexandra...