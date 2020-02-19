Global  

Blueface Cautions Fellow Rappers About Danger of L.A. in the Wake of Pop Smoke's Murder

AceShowbiz Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
*Blueface* isn't the only one who has messages for rappers following Pop Smoke's death as Safaree Samuels urges others on Twitter to stop flaunting wealth on social media.
Credit: HipHopDX - Published < > Embed
News video: Blueface Warns Artists About L.A. Following Pop Smoke's Murder

Blueface Warns Artists About L.A. Following Pop Smoke's Murder 01:25

 LOS ANGELES, CA – In the wake of Pop Smoke’s shooting death, Blueface has issued an ominous warning to artists who come to sunny Los Angeles looking for fame and fortune. Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly killed by masked gunmen [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly killed by masked gunmen

Los Angeles police captain Steve Lurie said police responded to an emergency call at a Hollywood Hills home shortly before five o'clock in the morning on Thursday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion Up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a home invasion robbery. ‘TMZ’ reports that..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alarming Details Surface In Pop Smoke’s Murder Including How His Address Leaked Online

Alarming Details Surface In Pop Smoke’s Murder Including How His Address Leaked OnlineLess than 24 hours after the death of Pop Smoke and the details are pouring in. New reports and coverage dig deep into how the 20-year-old possibly lost his life...
SOHH

Pop Smoke Death: Nicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper Lead Outpouring of Tributes to Slain Rapper

Pop Smoke Death: Nicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper Lead Outpouring of Tributes to Slain RapperNicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper, YBN Cordae and several other rappers took to social media to remember Pop Smoke, who joins Nipsey Hussle, Mac Miller, Juice WRLD,...
The Wrap

