Ja'Net DuBois Looked Healthy at 'Good Times' Reunion Weeks Before Death
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () "Good Times" star Ja'Net DuBois appeared in good spirits -- and more importantly, healthy -- just a couple weeks before suddenly dying. We got this photo of Ja'Net posing with "Good Times" costars Jimmie Walker, Johnny Brown, Bern Nadette Stanis…
The star was reported to have died of natural causes at her Glendale, California home on Tuesday, and hours after the news broke, the That's the Way Love Goes hitmaker posted a heartfelt tribute to her former Good Times co-star and friend.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja’Net Dubois, who played the vivacious neighbor Willona Woods on “Good Times” and composed and sang the theme song for “The... Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Belfast Telegraph
