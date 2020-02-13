Global  

Ja'Net DuBois Looked Healthy at 'Good Times' Reunion Weeks Before Death

TMZ.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
"Good Times" star Ja'Net DuBois appeared in good spirits -- and more importantly, healthy -- just a couple weeks before suddenly dying. We got this photo of Ja'Net posing with "Good Times" costars Jimmie Walker, Johnny Brown, Bern Nadette Stanis…
News video: Janet Jackson shares emotional tribute to Ja'Net DuBois

Janet Jackson shares emotional tribute to Ja'Net DuBois 00:48

 The star was reported to have died of natural causes at her Glendale, California home on Tuesday, and hours after the news broke, the That's the Way Love Goes hitmaker posted a heartfelt tribute to her former Good Times co-star and friend.

Actress Ja'net DuBois, 'Good Times' Star, Dies At Age 74 [Video]Actress Ja'net DuBois, 'Good Times' Star, Dies At Age 74

Actress and singer Ja'net DuBois, best known for her role as Willona Woods on the classic CBS sitcom "Good Times," has died. She was 74.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:17Published

Christina Hendricks Worries For Her 'Good Girl' Character [Video]Christina Hendricks Worries For Her "Good Girl" Character

"Good Girls" star Christina Hendricks breaks down the evolution of Beth Boland's motivation and desire for crime. She also contrasts herself to her character’s way of thinking. BUILD is a live..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:53Published


Janet Jackson Reacts To GOOD TIMES Co-Star Ja’Net DuBois’ Death: “She Broke Stereotypes + Changed The Landscape For Black Women In Entertainment”

Janet Jackson Reacts To GOOD TIMES Co-Star Ja’Net DuBois’ Death: “She Broke Stereotypes + Changed The Landscape For Black Women In Entertainment”R&B singer Janet Jackson knows we’ve lost a legend. The popular crooner has come forward to remember the life of late former “Good Times” co-star Ja’Net...
SOHH Also reported by •The WrapJust Jared

Songwriter and ‘Good Times’ actress Ja’Net Dubois dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja’Net Dubois, who played the vivacious neighbor Willona Woods on “Good Times” and composed and sang the theme song for “The...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comBelfast Telegraph

