Pop Smoke Murder Appeared to be Target Hit, Not Robbery

TMZ.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Pop Smoke's death wasn't a robbery gone wrong ... it was a targeted hit ... and that conclusion is supported by surveillance video. People who have seen the surveillance footage from outside the Hollywood Hills home where Pop was killed Wednesday…
News video: Blueface Warns Artists About L.A. Following Pop Smoke's Murder

Blueface Warns Artists About L.A. Following Pop Smoke's Murder 01:25

 LOS ANGELES, CA – In the wake of Pop Smoke’s shooting death, Blueface has issued an ominous warning to artists who come to sunny Los Angeles looking for fame and fortune. Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra...

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published

Rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly killed by masked gunmen [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly killed by masked gunmen

Los Angeles police captain Steve Lurie said police responded to an emergency call at a Hollywood Hills home shortly before five o'clock in the morning on Thursday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published


Alarming Details Surface In Pop Smoke’s Murder Including How His Address Leaked Online

Alarming Details Surface In Pop Smoke’s Murder Including How His Address Leaked OnlineLess than 24 hours after the death of Pop Smoke and the details are pouring in. New reports and coverage dig deep into how the 20-year-old possibly lost his life...
SOHH Also reported by •Billboard.comReuters

Reports: Pop Smoke Killed During Home Robbery

Breaking news... Brooklyn rapper *Pop Smoke* has been shot and killed during a home robbery, it has been reported. *Social media speculation* spread the...
Clash

