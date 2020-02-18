HBO docuseries McMillions is essentially guilt-free true crime

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

I am OBSESSED with McMillions. I loved it two years ago when it was a dramatic long read on The Daily Beast, and now that it is a documentary series I adore it even more. In case you’ve been under a rock for the last few weeks, McMillions is an HBO docuseries about the McDonald’s Monopoly scandal, i... 👓 View full article

