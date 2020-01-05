Global  

Lauren London Not Dating Diddy, Proclaims Love for Nipsey

TMZ.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Lauren London's making it perfectly clear she's NOT dating Diddy or anyone else for that matter ... 'cause it'll be her and Nipsey Hussle 'til the end of time. Lauren took to Instagram Thursday and posted a picture of the late rapper and captioned…
