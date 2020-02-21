Global  

Trump Rips 'Parasite' Over Oscars Wins, Studio Fires Back

TMZ.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump is mocking the historic Oscars wins for "Parasite" ... and the movie studio is clapping back in epic fashion, calling the President illiterate!!! The President just launched a sneak attack against "Parasite" during his Thursday…
News video: Donald Trump Mad About 'Parasite' Oscar Wins

Donald Trump Mad About 'Parasite' Oscar Wins 00:52

 Donald Trump is upset South Korean film "Parasite" won Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars instead of American-made movies like "Gone With The Wind". Plus, he mocks Brad Pitt by calling him a "little wise guy."

