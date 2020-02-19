Global  

Ben Affleck Publicly Praises Jennifer Garner for Being Thoughtful and Considerate

AceShowbiz Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
A note the 'Justice League' star written for his ex-wife is read by 'Good Morning America' co-anchor Diane Sawyer after the first part of their pre-recorded sit-down was aired.
News video: Ben Affleck regrets Jennifer Garner divorce

Ben Affleck regrets Jennifer Garner divorce 00:38

 Ben Affleck's "biggest regret" in life is his divorce from Jennifer Garner, whom he split with in June 2015 following a decade of marriage.

Ben Affleck Talks Sobriety Battle On ‘GMA’ [Video]Ben Affleck Talks Sobriety Battle On ‘GMA’

While sitting down with Diane Sawyer on “Good Morning America”, Ben Affleck gets emotional while speaking about his divorce to Jennifer Garner and his battle with sobriety.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:07Published

Ben Affleck Regrets Divorce From Jennifer Garner [Video]Ben Affleck Regrets Divorce From Jennifer Garner

In a bombshell new interview with the ‘New York Times’, Ben Affleck admits that the biggest regret in his life is his divorce from Jennifer Garner. Plus, he gets candid about his battle with..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:01Published


Ben Affleck Regrets Divorce with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck Regrets Divorce with Jennifer GarnerTwo years after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner finalized their divorce, Ben Affleck admitted that he divorcing Garner was the biggest mistake of his life.
HNGN

Ben Affleck Says Divorcing Jennifer Garner Is The ‘Biggest Regret’ Of His Life

Here is what he said
Daily Caller


aceshowbiz

Ben Affleck Publicly Praises Jennifer Garner for Being Thoughtful and Considerate

