Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

AceShowbiz Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Members of the Cho gang, who is the rival of the Woo gang from Brooklyn that *Pop Smoke* was associated with, quickly make fun of his death as soon as the news broke.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HipHopDX - Published < > Embed
News video: Blueface Warns Artists About L.A. Following Pop Smoke's Murder

Blueface Warns Artists About L.A. Following Pop Smoke's Murder 01:25

 LOS ANGELES, CA – In the wake of Pop Smoke’s shooting death, Blueface has issued an ominous warning to artists who come to sunny Los Angeles looking for fame and fortune. Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Two MS-13 Members Sentenced To 25 Years For Racketeering And Machete Murder [Video]Two MS-13 Members Sentenced To 25 Years For Racketeering And Machete Murder

Two MS-13 gang members will each spend 25 years in prison for gang-related activity and the murder of an associate of a rival gang using a machete.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:39Published

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion Up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a home invasion robbery. ‘TMZ’ reports that Smoke..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nicki Minaj Remembers Pop Smoke Following Tragic Death: 'Unbelievable'

Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed in a home invasion in West Hollywood early Wednesday morning (Feb. 19). Many in the hip-hop...
Billboard.com

Safaree Speaks To All Young Kings After Pop Smoke’s Death: “Keep Ya Money In The Bank Or Out Of Social Media”

Safaree Speaks To All Young Kings After Pop Smoke’s Death: “Keep Ya Money In The Bank Or Out Of Social Media”“Love & Hip Hop” star Safaree Samuels is speaking big facts. The hip-hop entertainer has come forward to share some clarity and perspective following the...
SOHH Also reported by •The WrapAceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.