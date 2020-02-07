Global  

Pamela Anderson's Ex Jon Peters Engaged to Another Woman After 12-Day Marriage to Actress

AceShowbiz Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The 'A Star Is Born' producer announces his engagement to Julia Bernheim while attending the NASDAQ Closing Bell ceremony, two weeks after ending his marriage to the 'Baywatch' star.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Jon Peters feels like ‘an old fool for marrying Pamela Anderson' [Video]Jon Peters feels like ‘an old fool for marrying Pamela Anderson'

Hollywood producer Jon Peters feels like an "old fool" after calling off his engagement, in order to marry Pamela Anderson, a union which only lasted for 12 days, and Peters now admits he feels awful..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:57Published

Shortest Celebrity Relationships [Video]Shortest Celebrity Relationships

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters have split 12 days after they married. The Blonde beauty and the Hollywood producer married last month in Malibu, but the couple have now decided to end their marriage 12..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pamela Anderson’s 12-day husband says he paid her debts

Pamela Anderson’s 12-day husband says he paid her debtsJon Peters is having none of what has been said in recent reports about his short-lived, not-quite-official marriage to Pamela Anderson. The movie producer has...
WorldNews

Pamela Anderson Refutes Ex Jon Peters' 'Ludicrous' Claim He Paid Her $200K Debt

The former 'Baywatch' star also appears to respond to the movie producer's claim about their short-lived marriage in a Twitter post, hinting that she's...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Pamela Anderson's ex husband Jon Peters is ENGAGED to another woman just 3 WEEKS after their split https://t.co/gNwklkr… 6 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Pamela Anderson's husband of 12 days Jon Peters is engaged: https://t.co/xslTysyTle 35 minutes ago

perthnow

PerthNow Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters engaged again. https://t.co/mQlzFS0ZQw 51 minutes ago

ludovicchoupo

ludovic choupo Pamela Anderson's ex husband Jon Peters is ENGAGED to another woman https://t.co/9uFSf274cA via @DailyMailCeleb 53 minutes ago

divaswiki

divaswiki Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband Jon Peters engaged again https://t.co/45ssGq63xT https://t.co/TdqKZJHP3c 1 hour ago

thenationroar

thenationroar Jon Peters Engaged Just 3 Weeks After Split from Pamela Anderson - https://t.co/RiuM8rwFO1 https://t.co/9SRI7r07zv 1 hour ago

next_divas

Next Divas Jon Peters Is Engaged to Julia Bernheim 3 Weeks After Pamela Anderson Split https://t.co/q3tLR8HUBg https://t.co/G2NVtPrzk7 1 hour ago

iOSChick

gιяℓgєєк Pamela Anderson | Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters engaged again | https://t.co/0Wmfi39uHh - https://t.co/hsbI8F49QW #WendyWilliams 2 hours ago

