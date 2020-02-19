Pop Smoke's Family Reeling, Immersing Themselves in Murder Investigation
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Pop Smoke's tragic death came as a devastating shock to his family ... who are now heavily involved in trying to solve the who, what, why and how of the rapper's murder. Family sources tell TMZ ... Pop Smoke's loved ones, who live in NYC, beelined…
The ripple effects of Pop Smoke’s murder have continued to impact the rap community. The rising artist was shot and killed in a Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday morning (February 19) around 4:30 a.m. local time.
