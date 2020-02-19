Global  

Pop Smoke's Family Reeling, Immersing Themselves in Murder Investigation

TMZ.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Pop Smoke's tragic death came as a devastating shock to his family ... who are now heavily involved in trying to solve the who, what, why and how of the rapper's murder. Family sources tell TMZ ... Pop Smoke's loved ones, who live in NYC, beelined…
Credit: HipHopDX - Published < > Embed
News video: 50 Cent & Nicki Minaj Cite Jealousy In Pop Smoke’s Murder

50 Cent & Nicki Minaj Cite Jealousy In Pop Smoke’s Murder 01:17

 The ripple effects of Pop Smoke’s murder have continued to impact the rap community. The rising artist was shot and killed in a Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday morning (February 19) around 4:30 a.m. local time. The ripple effects of Pop Smoke’s murder have continued to impact the rap...

The Game, Juicy J, Lupe Fiasco & More Flood Twitter Following Pop Smoke's Murder [Video]The Game, Juicy J, Lupe Fiasco & More Flood Twitter Following Pop Smoke's Murder

Pop Smoke was shot and killed at a Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday morning (February 19). The blossoming Brooklyn rapper was only 20 years old at the time of the shooting and had just begun to hit..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:07Published

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion Up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a home invasion robbery. ‘TMZ’ reports that Smoke..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:08Published


Alarming Details Surface In Pop Smoke’s Murder Including How His Address Leaked Online

Alarming Details Surface In Pop Smoke’s Murder Including How His Address Leaked OnlineLess than 24 hours after the death of Pop Smoke and the details are pouring in. New reports and coverage dig deep into how the 20-year-old possibly lost his life...
SOHH

Blueface Gives Everyone Visiting Los Angeles Advice Following Pop Smoke’s Murder: “N****s Die Here Every Single Day”

Blueface Gives Everyone Visiting Los Angeles Advice Following Pop Smoke’s Murder: “N****s Die Here Every Single Day”Rap newcomer Blueface wants people to travel and visit Los Angeles with precaution. The hip-hop rookie has reacted to the death of New York rapper Pop Smoke in...
SOHH Also reported by •AceShowbiz

