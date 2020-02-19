RIP Larry Tesler, inventor of cut and paste

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Larry Tesler computerised cut and paste. He worked at Apple from 1980 to 1997. Last Monday he died. He was 74.



Here’s Larry Tesler talking about his work:



