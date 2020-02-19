Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > RIP Larry Tesler, inventor of cut and paste

RIP Larry Tesler, inventor of cut and paste

Anorak Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
RIP Larry Tesler, inventor of cut and pasteLarry Tesler computerised cut and paste. He worked at Apple from 1980 to 1997. Last Monday he died. He was 74.

Here’s Larry Tesler talking about his work:

Spotter: Cult of Mac
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Larry Tesler: Inventor of cut, copy and paste dies at 74

Tesler also served a long stint in Apple between the years 1980 and 1997 where he contributed towards the development of numerous products such as Macintosh,...
Zee News

Larry Tesler, Computer Scientist Who Created Copy and Paste Function, Dies at 74

Larry Tesler, the computer scientist who created the cut/copy and paste function, died Monday, his former employer Xerox confirmed. He was 74. Tesler...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

_80TheLinesMan

80TheLinesman RT @MoTheComedian: Copy and paste inventor Larry Tesler dies aged 74 13 seconds ago

issamkayssi

Issam Kayssi RT @canokar: Turkish newspaper reports the death of Larry Tesler, inventor of copy/paste, by accidentally copy/pasting a photo of Larry Dav… 16 seconds ago

butterfi_ross

Ross edward butterfield RT @washingtonpost: Larry Tesler, inventor of copy-and-paste computer functions, dies at 74 https://t.co/xcv5G4KE10 23 seconds ago

KrenzyHD

Kieran Copy and paste inventor Larry Tesler dies aged 74 https://t.co/Xi20jLh55t 46 seconds ago

MayankTu

Mayank Pandey @Chayanika900 Larry Tesler, inventor of copy-and-paste computer functions, dies at 74 https://t.co/kj6FHi74ye 2 minutes ago

marcusklossek

Marcus Klossek RT @Jazzfuel: Copy and paste inventor Larry Tesler dies aged 74. I can't begin to imagine how many seconds per minute, minutes per hour and… 2 minutes ago

M_vtHoff

Mattijs van 't Hoff Larry Tesler, inventor of copy-and-paste computer functions, dies at 74 https://t.co/7cVMNxU2Vd 2 minutes ago

ynebsy

Bocar Sy RT @Xerox: The inventor of cut/copy & paste, find & replace, and more was former Xerox researcher Larry Tesler. Your workday is easier than… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.