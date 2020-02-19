Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Banned From Using the Name 'Sussex Royal'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Banned From Using the Name 'Sussex Royal'

AceShowbiz Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to change the name of their brand because of the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word 'Royal.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry and Meghan to stop using ‘Sussex Royal’ branding [Video]Harry and Meghan to stop using ‘Sussex Royal’ branding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the word royal, as in their “Sussex Royal” branding, a spokeswoman for the couple has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Last Senior Royal Duties [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Last Senior Royal Duties

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be making six public appearances before their senior royal duties end on March 31.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Won’t Be Using ‘Sussex Royal’ Brand Name Post Spring 2020


RIA Nov.

The Daily Mail reports the Queen has banned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using "royal" in their Sussex title

Since Sussexit was confirmed last month, much speculation has focused on whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be able to keep “Sussex Royal”...
Lainey Gossip

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Chinesepop

Laremie Tan Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Admit to a 'Saddening' Aspect o...https://t.co/QNJUV6mtCa 2 minutes ago

ro6ley

Rob RT @MirrorBreaking_: BREAKING Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will drop 'Sussex Royal' brand after Queen ban https://t.co/7RhvJ6wfwQ https:/… 3 minutes ago

haddon_gail

Gail Haddon Meghan Markle and Prince Harry forced to drop Sussex Royal brand after Queen hires top lawyers to ban it https://t.co/npB5N0W3UC 3 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @HelloNewsSite: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to no longer use Sussex Royal brand https://t.co/ftzJM3XnrY #TheWeekUSA #TodayUSA #Today 3 minutes ago

KatzAngie

Angie Katz Prince Harry and Meghan Markle WILL stop using 'Sussex Royal' https://t.co/wPsow8JziW 3 minutes ago

Paulmcsmivvy

Paul McSmivvy RT @tesssummers98: Now we see Sparkle's true colours. She bought Harry for the brand name. https://t.co/3E4BdXdyFf 3 minutes ago

Chinesepop

Laremie Tan Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce They Will Not ...https://t.co/pSO7L7E6ml 3 minutes ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to no longer use Sussex Royal brand https://t.co/ftzJM3XnrY #TheWeekUSA #TodayUSA #Today 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.