Meghan Trainor's Father Struck by Vehicle in Apparent Hit-and-Run

TMZ.com Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Meghan Trainor's father has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in what appears to be a hit-and-run -- but, fortunately, it looks like he'll be okay. Sources close to the family tell TMZ ... Gary Trainor was transported to an area…
Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Trainor's Father Struck By Car in Hit-and-Run Accident

Meghan Trainor's father is recovering from a hit-and-run accident in Los Angeles on Friday night (Feb. 21). As TMZ first reported, Gary Trainor...
Billboard.com Also reported by •Just Jared JrJust Jared

