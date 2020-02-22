Global  

Country Singer Lindsey Lagestee Died After Hit by Car on Her Way to Concert

AceShowbiz Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The Dixie Crush singer passed away in hospital a few days after she was struck by a car while crossing the street on her way to a performance in Chicago.
Dixie Crush Singer Lindsey Lagestee Dies at 25

Lindsey Lagestee, a country singer for cover band Dixie Crush, died on Monday (Feb. 17), days after getting struck by a car. She was 25 years old....
Billboard.com

Dixie Crush Singer Lindsey Lagestee Dead at 25 After Being Hit by a Car

Fans are mourning the death of Dixie Crush star Lindsey Lagestee. The singer died on Monday, February 17 at the age of 25. Fellow band member Jim Nonneman told...
E! Online


