Quentin Tarantino Welcomes First Child, A Boy, with Daniella Pick

TMZ.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Quentin Tarantino just became a dad for the first time at age 56 -- because his wife, Daniella Pick, has finally given birth ... TMZ has confirmed. A rep for the acclaimed director tells us ... "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce…
