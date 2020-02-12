Global  

Gigi Hadid Calls Jake Paul 'Irrelevant Ugly Ass'

TMZ.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Gigi Hadid has no problem standing up for her boyfriend, and she proved it in spectacular fashion early Sunday AM when she launched on Jake Paul. Jake was at the Fury/Wilder fight Saturday night in Vegas and apparently ran into Zayn Malik.…
News video: Gigi Hadid credits Jean Paul Gaultier for early runway success

Gigi Hadid credits Jean Paul Gaultier for early runway success 00:48

 Gigi Hadid is grateful to Jean Paul Gaultier for helping her land her big catwalk break after facing criticism over her body shape, as when she first embarked on her career, Hadid's athletic figure didn't do her any favours - until she caught Gaultier's eye and scored a spot in his 2014 show in...

