Lifestyle Guru B. Smith Dead at 70 of Early-Onset Alzheimer's Disease

TMZ.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
B. Smith, a groundbreaking model, restaurant owner and lifestyle guru, died Saturday night ... according to her husband. Dan Gasby announced her death, saying, "It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the passing of my wife,…
