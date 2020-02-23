Lifestyle Guru B. Smith Dead at 70 of Early-Onset Alzheimer's Disease Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

B. Smith, a groundbreaking model, restaurant owner and lifestyle guru, died Saturday night ... according to her husband. Dan Gasby announced her death, saying, "It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the passing of my wife,… 👓 View full article

