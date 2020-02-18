Roadkill Customs #JesseJames Returning to #RealityTV with #MonsterGarage Reboot: https://t.co/X0nrEHgWk5 3 days ago Patrick RT @realityblurred: Jesse James last year: "I killed the deal ... [Discovery executives] were pushing very hard to change Monster Garage in… 6 days ago Top ReQuested Videos Jesse James Returning to Reality TV with ‘Monster Garage’ Reboot https://t.co/9rdGj5QEqw 6 days ago Andy Dehnart Jesse James last year: "I killed the deal ... [Discovery executives] were pushing very hard to change Monster Garag… https://t.co/ViO2RPMMeF 6 days ago Micheal Soriano Jesse James Returning to Reality TV with 'Monster Garage' Reboot https://t.co/E5Mf5bDTZF via @TMZ 6 days ago TIERRA. RT @TMZ: Jesse James Returning to Reality TV with 'Monster Garage' Reboot https://t.co/GD1OSoWAKK 6 days ago MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: Jesse James Returning to Reality TV with 'Monster Garage' Reboot https://t.co/k1oD6QP9PU 6 days ago TMZ Jesse James Returning to Reality TV with 'Monster Garage' Reboot https://t.co/GD1OSoWAKK 6 days ago