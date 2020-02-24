Global  

Colombo Underboss John 'Sonny' Franzese Dead at 103

TMZ.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
John 'Sonny' Franzese, Sr., an Italian-American mobster who served as a Colombo crime family underboss and even had his finger in the movie biz ... is dead. Franzese was an organized crime wheeler and dealer for decades, but he also dabbled in…
'Sonny' Franzese, legendary New York mobster, dead at 103

Legendary New York mobster John “Sonny” Franzese, the former underboss of one of the Colombo Crime Family, has died at 103.
John 'Sonny' Franzese dead: Longtime Colombo underboss was 103

Franzese, of Roslyn, reigned over the mob family's rackets on Long Island in the 1960s.
