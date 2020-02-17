Global  

Drew Carey's Emotional Tribute to Murdered Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

TMZ.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Drew Carey's still reeling over the murder of his ex-fiancee, Amie Harwick, who he's calling a "beautiful person who didn't deserve to die like she did" ... in his first heartbreaking public tribute to her. Carey opened up about Harwick on his…
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: 'She Didn't Deserve To Die Like This': Drew Carey Opens Up About Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

'She Didn't Deserve To Die Like This': Drew Carey Opens Up About Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick 00:54

 The "Price Is Right" host paid an emotional tribute to his ex-fiancee, who was strangled and thrown from a third-floor balcony. Jasmine Viel reports.

Drew Carey petitions for domestic violence law reform following ex-fiancee's death [Video]Drew Carey petitions for domestic violence law reform following ex-fiancee's death

Drew Carey is backing a petition to reform domestic violence laws in the U.S. following the death of his ex-fiancee, Amie Harwick.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Drew Carey Speaks Out Following Death of Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick [Video]Drew Carey Speaks Out Following Death of Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick

Drew Carey Speaks Out Following Death of Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick The 'Price Is Right' host released a statement to 'PEOPLE' after his former fiancée was killed on Saturday. Drew Carey, via 'PEOPLE'..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published


Drew Carey pays weepy tribute to Amie Harwick: She 'didn't deserve to die like she did'

An emotional Drew Carey paid tribute on Sirius XM to ex-fiancée Amie Harwick, calling her "a beautiful person who didn't deserve to die like she did."
USATODAY.com

Drew Carey Breaks Silence on Former Fiancee Amie Harwick's Tragic Murder

Drew Carey is breaking his silence on the tragic death of his ex fiancee Amie Harwick, who was reportedly killed by an ex boyfriend. “Amie and I had a love...
Just Jared


