Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Co., Pilot

Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Co., Pilot

TMZ.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant has just sued the company that owned the doomed helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, killing Kobe, Gigi and 7 others ... claiming the aircraft should never have been placed in the peril it was in before the accident on Jan. 26. The…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial

Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial 01:09

 Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial Bryant delivered an emotional speech at the service held for her late husband and daughter on Monday. She began by remembering her “baby girl” for her vivacious, energetic personality and for her athletic ability. Vanessa...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant's Widow Files Lawsuit Against Owner Of Helicopter That Crashed [Video]Kobe Bryant's Widow Files Lawsuit Against Owner Of Helicopter That Crashed

The suit names Island Express Helicopters Incorporated and the successor of the deceased pilot.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:20Published

Vanessa Bryant Thanks Soccer Star For Tribute to Late Daughter Gianna [Video]Vanessa Bryant Thanks Soccer Star For Tribute to Late Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Thanks Soccer Star For Tribute to Late Daughter Gianna The grieving wife and mother took to Instagram to share a tattoo inked on Sydney Leroux Dwyer. The 29-year-old, who shares the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Report: Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit vs. helicopter operator

Kobe Bryant's widow files suit against helicopter company for "negligence" in allowing pilot to take off in foggy conditions, resulting in crash that killed nine...
USATODAY.com

Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit vs. helicopter operator

Kobe Bryant's widow files suit against helicopter company for "negligence" in allowing pilot to take off in foggy conditions, resulting in crash that killed nine...
azcentral.com


Tweets about this

Babyboy283

Babyboy29 RT @VargasKimberly_: I’m glad this is being done, I actually think she’s very brave to take this on, especially leading the families of the… 2 seconds ago

_marillokume

wizard kelly RT @TMZ: Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Co., Pilot https://t.co/CKeL7h07q8 2 seconds ago

IDRAG4MJ

IDRAG4MJ Verified RT @people: Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company After Kobe & Gianna Killed https://t.co/CRQD1tkhmH 1 minute ago

karenhunter

Karen Hunter RT @SXMUrbanView: @karenhunter @blacksnob Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death suit against helicopter operator in Kobe Bryant crash @karen… 1 minute ago

nunezgloria913

G.N RT @PopBase: Vanessa Bryant files a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company that operated the vehicle that took the lives of… 1 minute ago

jacquelinepend2

STOP🛑THEMADNESS Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit https://t.co/C9X8hw34Jj 1 minute ago

The_Sneaker_God

Mamba & GiGi 4L 🐍 RT @latimessports: Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit against helicopter operator involved in fatal crash https://t.co/v38RpphChN 1 minute ago

POLEPAW

Stan Chrapowicki Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa files wrongful death lawsuit https://t.co/a3iulwNJYC via @yardbarker 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.