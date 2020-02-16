Global  

Alexandra Grant joins Keanu Reeves on The Matrix 4 set after attending goop event with Gwyneth Paltrow

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Keanu Reeves has been in San Francisco the last few weeks working on Matrix 4. Not much is known about the next movie in the franchise, only that Neo and Trinity are back, and Neo looks more like John Wick, but we don’t know the timeline. Some are speculating that this could be a prequel. Some are s...
