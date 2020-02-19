Global  

Hot Pockets Heiress Sentenced to 5 Months in College Admissions Scandal

TMZ.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Another parent involved in the college admissions bribery scandal is going to be locked up for a while ... this time it's an heiress to the Hot Pockets fortune, who pled guilty to trying to cheat her daughters' way in. Michelle Janavs was just…
News video: Hot Pockets Heir Gets 5 Months In Prison For College Scam

Hot Pockets Heir Gets 5 Months In Prison For College Scam 00:32

 Michelle Janavs was sentenced to five months in prison Tuesday as part of a nationwide college admissions scandal.

Hot Pockets heiress sentenced to 5 months in prison in college admissions scandal

The heiress to the Hot Pockets microwavable snack fortune was sentenced Tuesday to 5 months in prison for her part in the college admissions scandal. 
College admissions scandal tracker: Who's pleaded guilty, who's gone to prison — and who's still fighting

An up-to-date breakdown who's pleaded guilty in the nation's college admissions bribery scandal.  
USATODAY.com

