Misbehaving Whilst Black: Six-year-old girl handcuffed and arrested in Florida

Anorak Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
To Orlando, Florida. It’s September 2019 and police are carting off a six-year-old girl. Kaia Rolle is under arrest. The child is filmed by the copper’s bodycam as she’s retrained with zip ties and led to a police car. Her alleged crime: misbehaving in class. The story goes that she had thrown a tantrum and kicked and punched three school employees.

The Orlando Police Department investigated. The arresting officer has been sacked. Officer Dennis Turner failed to adhere to the correct protocol, which states that a police officer must have their supervisor’s approval to arrest any child under the age of 12.



Turner, who was fired days after the arrest became national news, had worked in OPD’s Reserve Unit, which is made up of retired officers who are required to work a certain amount of hours at the agency per month and can pick up extra-duty jobs for pay.

Over the course of Turner’s 23-year tenure at OPD prior to retiring last year, he was disciplined seven times for violations of department policy that ranged from unsafe driving to a child-abuse arrest in which he was accused of injuring his 7-year-old son, record released Tuesday showed. He was also accused of sending threatening text messages to his ex-wife in 2009 and racial profiling, records show.



Lawyer’s repressing the child’s family have released the following footage.
News video: Six-year-old arrested in Orlando

Six-year-old arrested in Orlando 00:57

 A US police officer’s body camera showed a six-year-old girl crying and begging officers not to arrest her, as one fastened zip ties around her wrists at school. The video Kaia Rolle’s family shared with media outlets shows the girl being arrested in September for kicking and punching staff...

