Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > 'Sahara' Author Clive Cussler Dead at 88

'Sahara' Author Clive Cussler Dead at 88

TMZ.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The famed author Clive Cussler -- whose 1992 adventure novel "Sahara" was adapted into a film and starred Matthew McConaughey -- has died ... TMZ has learned. Cussler died Monday, according to his son. The cause of death was not disclosed. Cussler…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Clive Cussler: Dirk Pitt novels author dies aged 88

The best-selling Sahara and Raise the Titanic! writer, saw his adventure books turned into movies.
BBC News

Clive Cussler, prolific adventure novelist and creator of Dirk Pitt, is dead at 88

Prolific adventure novelist Clive Cussler has died at 88. His books, many featuring globetrotting adventurer Dirk Pitt, sold millions of copies.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Jerk_Burton

Jack f••king Walsh ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ SAHARA is a deeply underrated blockbuster effort but the stories that came from the production (and subsequent laws… https://t.co/FYMmcWd4DG 6 minutes ago

JCNY1225

JC 'Sahara' Author Clive Cussler Dead at 88 https://t.co/G8mWwa1fkw via @TMZ 11 minutes ago

mwafongo4

Charles mwafongo🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿 RT @MetroUK: BREAKING: Best-selling Sahara author Clive Cussler dies. https://t.co/mVDGMS3kYo 16 minutes ago

DexterQuad

Dexter Quad -----Text TRUMP to 88022----- RT @Livid2point0: 'Sahara' Author Clive Cussler Dead at 88 https://t.co/Gz6UevtKLM 17 minutes ago

MetroUK

Metro BREAKING: Best-selling Sahara author Clive Cussler dies. https://t.co/mVDGMS3kYo 20 minutes ago

Patrici90883364

Patricia Dempsey 'Sahara' Author Clive Cussler Dead at 88 via @TMZ https://t.co/wNuDnDcXrU https://t.co/sKk6HIG9ho 22 minutes ago

Author_S13

Stuart Bull Clive Cussler appreciation post 2/3. Turns out my first experience with Cussler stories was the Raise The Titanic M… https://t.co/NJ3vTSJgqX 22 minutes ago

YouTravel

Ursula Maxwell-Lewis 'Sahara' Author Clive Cussler Dead at 88 #writers https://t.co/Vq3Rv5Xi0r 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.