Lamar Odom Admits He Could Use Kobe Bryant's Advice After Recent Mistake

TMZ.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Lamar Odom says he REALLY misses Kobe Bryant -- because Kobe would often act as a life coach for Odom, who admits he could really use Bryant's wisdom right now. Odom and Bryant weren't just teammates -- they were incredibly close friends. Remember,…
