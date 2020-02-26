Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask on Trip to Paris Due to Coronavirus

ET Canada #Coronavirus has #GwynethPaltrow thinking about her movie #Contagion https://t.co/5091UCsPrg 5 minutes ago

sofokleous10 #StarUpdate Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask To Paris, Admits ‘Paranoid,’ & Calls Out Her ‘Contagion’ Character https://t.co/1rx9nkXhQI 17 minutes ago

DJ David Newsroom Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask On Plane Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: 'I’ve Already Been In This Movie' https://t.co/f5qXun9V75 28 minutes ago

Dizzed.com Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask on Plane to Paris Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘I’ve Already Been in This Movie’ https://t.co/H63nuXYdVZ 33 minutes ago

Post of Asia Gwyneth Paltrow jokes about 'Contagion' as she wears $100 face mask on a plane: 'I’ve already been in this movie'… https://t.co/hOKYiZlpny 48 minutes ago

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask To Paris, Admits ‘Paranoid,’ & Calls Out Her ‘Contagion’ Character… https://t.co/5k0z2OshoK 1 hour ago

Leanne Edwards RT @Independent: Gwyneth Paltrow jokes about 'Contagion' as she wears face mask on plane to Paris https://t.co/mhTq90beqn 1 hour ago