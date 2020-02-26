Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask on Trip to Paris Due to Coronavirus

Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask on Trip to Paris Due to Coronavirus

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The Goop founder is taking extra precaution as she's travelling to capital city of France for the Paris Fashion Week amid the health scare following Coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask Amid Coronavirus Concerns, Makes 'Contagion' Reference

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking precautions against Coronavirus. The 47-year-old actress posted a selfie of her wearing a protective mask over her face with the...
Just Jared

Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask on Plane to Paris Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: 'I've Already Been in This Movie'

The actress starred in the 2011 drama 'Contagion.'
Entertainment Tonight


Tweets about this

ETCanada

ET Canada #Coronavirus has #GwynethPaltrow thinking about her movie #Contagion https://t.co/5091UCsPrg 5 minutes ago

sofokleous10

sofokleous10 #StarUpdate Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask To Paris, Admits ‘Paranoid,’ & Calls Out Her ‘Contagion’ Character https://t.co/1rx9nkXhQI 17 minutes ago

DJDavidNewsroom

DJ David Newsroom Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask On Plane Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: 'I’ve Already Been In This Movie' https://t.co/f5qXun9V75 28 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask on Plane to Paris Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘I’ve Already Been in This Movie’ https://t.co/H63nuXYdVZ 33 minutes ago

post_asia

Post of Asia Gwyneth Paltrow jokes about 'Contagion' as she wears $100 face mask on a plane: 'I’ve already been in this movie'… https://t.co/hOKYiZlpny 48 minutes ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask To Paris, Admits ‘Paranoid,’ & Calls Out Her ‘Contagion’ Character… https://t.co/5k0z2OshoK 1 hour ago

edwardslea2008

Leanne Edwards RT @Independent: Gwyneth Paltrow jokes about 'Contagion' as she wears face mask on plane to Paris https://t.co/mhTq90beqn 1 hour ago

wwwgalelaurecom

Gale Laure, Author RT @etnow: Gwyneth Paltrow isn't taking any chances when it comes to the coronavirus. https://t.co/3E2ud0tJBd 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.