Maitland Ward Says Spielberg Shouldn't Worry About Daughter in Porn

TMZ.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Steven Spielberg is reportedly worried about his daughter jumping into the adult entertainment scene -- but he's got nothing to sweat about ... so says Maitland Ward. We spoke to the former "Boy Meets World" star-turned-porn star Wednesday in L.A.…
Steven Spielberg 'Intrigued' Upon Learning Daughter is Working in Porn

Steven Spielberg 'Intrigued' Upon Learning Daughter is Working in PornMikaela Spielberg, the adopted daughter of legendary film director Steven, has announced on social media that she is starting a new career in the adult...
eBaums World

Steven Spielberg 'concerned' over daughter Mikaela Spielberg's porn career

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is concerned over his daughter Mikaela Spielberg's decision to start a career as a porn star. Mikaela announced a while back that...
Mid-Day


