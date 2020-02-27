Global  

Nik Wallenda Says Volcano Stunt's a Go Despite Recent Daredevil's Death

TMZ.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Famed tightrope walker Nik Wallenda's not the least bit shaken about his upcoming volcano stunt after another daredevil's recent death -- 'cause he says life or death is just his thing. We got Nik out Thursday in NYC, and wondered if he's at all…
News video: Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda to walk over volcano

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda to walk over volcano 01:18

 &quot;I could fall to my death&quot; - Wallenda on upcoming trek across a live volcano in Nicaragua.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tonight: Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks over world’s most active volcano [Video]Tonight: Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks over world’s most active volcano

Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Channel 13: Daredevil Nik Wallenda will walk over the world’s most active volcano.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:09Published

Nik Wallenda in Nicaragua for highwire walk over active volcano [Video]Nik Wallenda in Nicaragua for highwire walk over active volcano

Daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing to conquer his most dangerous highwire walk yet – over an active volcano in Nicaragua.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nik Wallenda Says Wife's Volcano Stunt Makes His Attempt Even Harder

Famed tightrope walker Nik Wallenda has one glaring concern for his upcoming volcano stunt ... and it's all thanks to his better half. Nik joined us on "TMZ...
TMZ.com

Nik vs. the volcano: How Wallenda is prepping for new stunt

NEW YORK (AP) — Intense heat, poisonous gasses, molten lava — the conditions for Nik Wallenda’s latest tightrope walk are downright hellish, and that’s...
Seattle Times


