Disney Jungle Cruise Boat Sinks with People Aboard at Magic Kingdom

TMZ.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
"The Most Magical Place on Earth" became the wettest place for a group of theme park guests who got caught on a sinking vessel ... the park's famous Jungle Cruise. One of the boats at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando started taking on water, which…
Disney World Jungle Cruise Boat Sinks With Passengers On It

A Jungle Cruise boat at Disney World sunk into the water with passengers on board! The mid-ride incident happened at Magic Kingdom Park on Thursday (February 27)...
Just Jared

New Disney chief Chapek at home in the Magic Kingdom

SAN FRANCISCO - The newly anointed chief of Walt Disney Company has spent decades in the Magic Kingdom overseeing its theme parks, product licensing, and film...
Bangkok Post

_killslovely

shellls RT @brianNpikachu: Me pretending to be dead on the river after my Jungle Cruise boat sank so I can sue Disney for hella money https://t.co/… 9 seconds ago

darryldean57

darryldeanwilliams Disney World Jungle Cruise Boat Sinks With Passengers On Board in Mid-Ride Mishap https://t.co/ilmLAjyaPW 1 minute ago

itsrealH

aaron carter's face tattoo RT @TMZ: Disney Jungle Cruise Boat Sinks with People Aboard at Magic Kingdom https://t.co/fzu4mYGc2a 2 minutes ago

rorie_burke

My Nostalgic Life RT @Blog_Mickey: Here's a photo sent to us of the Jungle Cruise boat sinking that we reported earlier Story: https://t.co/oFhltI9dVz https… 2 minutes ago

silentmoviegirl

Alicia 🎬🎞️🎥 RT @hoe_k_: sis: why is jungle cruise trending?? me: cause disneys making a jungle cruise movie sis: nope a jungle cruise boat sank at m… 3 minutes ago

NBCPhiladelphia

NBC10 Philadelphia Guests Evacuated After Jungle Cruise Boat at Disney World Takes on Water https://t.co/3wvRz0Rg7y https://t.co/iBYtsfwiIG 3 minutes ago

