Skai Jackson Files Restraining Order Against Bhad Bhabie After Death Threat

TMZ.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Skai Jackson seems to be taking Bhad Bhabie's death threat seriously ... because she just filed for a restraining order against the rapper. Bhad Bhabie went on IG this week to call out 17-year-old actress Skai Jackson, whom she's recently started…
News video: Bhad Bhabie Slams Skai Jackson Over NBA Youngboy Drama

Bhad Bhabie Slams Skai Jackson Over NBA Youngboy Drama 03:36

 We’ve got more details on Jake Paul vs Zayn Malik. Machine Gun Kelly and Sommer Ray spark dating rumors. Plus - Bhad Bhabie is mad again.

Death Angel's Rob Cavestany Shows Off His Signature Jackson Guitar [Video]Death Angel's Rob Cavestany Shows Off His Signature Jackson Guitar

Death Angel guitarist Rob Cavestany talks about the genesis of his custom axe manufactured by Jackson Guitars (1-24-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:33Published

Bhad Bhabie Exposes Her Dad & Demands Restraining Order [Video]Bhad Bhabie Exposes Her Dad & Demands Restraining Order

Bhad Bhabie drags her father across social media. 6ix9ine’s ex-bodyguards refuse to work for him and Blueface reacts. Plus - Trey Songz disappears from Instagram.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Skai Jackson Gets a Restraining Order Against Bhad Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie is being ordered to stay away from Skai Jackson. The 17-year-old Jessie star was granted a restraining order by a judge on Thursday (February 27),...
Just Jared

Breaking Down Skai Jackson and Bhad Bhabie's Feud On and Off Social Media

It's the Hollywood feud that has now turned into a legal situation. Earlier this week, E! News confirmed that Skai Jackson filed a restraining order against...
E! Online


Tweets about this

SupTyra

Tyra Avery RT @TMZ: Skai Jackson Files Restraining Order Against Bhad Bhabie After Death Threat https://t.co/F2c8gAhFPg 38 seconds ago

KRQQ

93.7 KRQ Skai Jackson Files Restraining Order Against Bhad Bhabie After Death Threat https://t.co/w36X14lwje 18 minutes ago

16_butterfly

Butterfly_blessing_16 RT @TMZ: Skai Jackson Files Restraining Order Against Bhad Bhabie After Death Threat https://t.co/YXS8tBcZCA 33 minutes ago

