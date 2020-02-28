Howard Stern Lashes Out at 'Racist' Colleague for Linking BTS to Coronavirus Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

'The *Howard Stern* Show' host labels Salvatore 'Sal' Governale 'a***hole' for insisting there was 'no way' the members of the Korean pop group didn't have the virus. 👓 View full article

