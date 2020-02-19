Global  

U.S. Company Gets $67 Mil in Coronavirus Mask Orders, Can't Meet Demand

TMZ.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus fears could instantly make MILLIONS for a U.S. distributor of face masks, but demand is sky-high ... the company can't come anywhere close to meeting it. A sales rep for NCI -- which sells cleanroom equipment and supplies -- tells TMZ,…
News video: North Texas Face Mask Manufacturer Says Company Can’t Meet Coronavirus Demand

North Texas Face Mask Manufacturer Says Company Can’t Meet Coronavirus Demand 00:58

 With the spread of the coronavirus, a North Texas company that manufactures face masks and respirators is being inundated with orders from around the world. Katie Johnston reports.

