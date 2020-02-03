Global  

Ben Affleck is blonde on the set of The Last Duel with Matt Damon

Lainey Gossip Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
What have I been telling you about this movie?!  The movie is The Last Duel, starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Adam Driver, directed by Ridley Scott, about a couple of 14th century Frenchmen who fight each other over whether or not the other raped his wife – already a problematic premise. Als...
Matt Damon's horrible mullet on the set of The Last Duel in France

As noted in the previous post, Ben Affleck is currently promoting The Way Back. When that’s done, he’ll likely return to production on The Last Duel,...
Lainey Gossip

"The Last Duel" - cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Harriet Walter

*Release date :* January 08, 2021 *Synopsis :* Set in France, "The Last Duel" is the true story of a duel in 1386 between knights Jean de Carrouges ...
AceShowbiz


