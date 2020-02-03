Ben Affleck is blonde on the set of The Last Duel with Matt Damon

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

What have I been telling you about this movie?! The movie is The Last Duel, starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Adam Driver, directed by Ridley Scott, about a couple of 14th century Frenchmen who fight each other over whether or not the other raped his wife – already a problematic premise. Als... 👓 View full article

