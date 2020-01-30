Global  

Barry Sanders Hilariously Reacts To Garth Brooks' 'Bernie' Jersey Outrage

TMZ.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Barry Sanders has entered the great Garth Brooks jersey scandal of 2020 ... hilariously asking the country singer if he wants to team up and run America together!! Of course, some Garth fans lost their damn minds this week when he wore a Sanders…
News video: Garth Brooks Attacked Online After Wearing ‘Sanders’ Shirt

Garth Brooks Attacked Online After Wearing ‘Sanders’ Shirt 01:15

 Garth Brooks Attacked Online After Wearing ‘Sanders’ Shirt Country music singer Garth Brooks recently came under fire after people mistook his football jersey as a political endorsement. In a photo posted to social media on Feb. 22, Brooks was seen sporting a shirt that simply read “Sanders”...

WATCH: Garth Brooks honors Barry Sanders at Detroit concert [Video]WATCH: Garth Brooks honors Barry Sanders at Detroit concert

Country superstar Garth Brooks owned Ford Field on Saturday night as he and 70,000 other gave as much they had for more than two hours.

Barry Sanders - Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares [Video]Barry Sanders - Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares

Barry Sanders - Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares

Fans rip Garth Brooks for Barry Sanders jersey, thinking it was for Bernie Sanders

The country star's fashion choice irked fans because it says 'Sanders 20.' The problem: it was for Barry Sanders, not Bernie Sanders.
USATODAY.com

Barry Sanders jersey leads to political mix-up

Country music star Garth Brooks' decision to wear a Barry Sanders No. 20 Lions jersey for his show in Detroit led to a political mix-up.
ESPN

