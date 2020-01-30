Barry Sanders Hilariously Reacts To Garth Brooks' 'Bernie' Jersey Outrage
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Barry Sanders has entered the great Garth Brooks jersey scandal of 2020 ... hilariously asking the country singer if he wants to team up and run America together!! Of course, some Garth fans lost their damn minds this week when he wore a Sanders…
