Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Dominick Reyes Deserves Rematch Against Jon Jones, Says Dana White

Dominick Reyes Deserves Rematch Against Jon Jones, Says Dana White

TMZ.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Seems a Dominick Reyes vs. Jon Jones rematch is on the horizon -- with UFC honcho Dana White saying DR earned a second crack at Jon after that legendary battle in Feb. Oh, and another clue a rematch is in the works ... Dana had lunch with Dom's…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Daniel Cormier says it will never be ‘water under the bridge’ with fierce UFC rival Jon Jones and still wants Stipe Miocic rematch

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones appear to have moved on now from what is one of the most bitter rivalries in UFC history. But that doesn’t mean DC will ever...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

TFnMMP

F’N M&M Podcast Network If the UFC is going to give Dominick Reyes a rematch vs. Jon Jones, Joanna deserves one as well! #UFC248 1 hour ago

MexicanMilenial

irrelevant RT @TMZ_Sports: Dominick Reyes Deserves Rematch Against Jon Jones, Says Dana White. https://t.co/vr1r4x5dTG 5 days ago

themmapursuit

themmapursuit Dana White on a rematch between Jon Jones & Dominick Reyes: “You’d be crazy not to think he deserves a rematch.” 6 days ago

TiaJone46870221

Tia Jones 🎂 RT @TMZ: Dominick Reyes Deserves Rematch Against Jon Jones, Says Dana White https://t.co/8Px4NLr16r 1 week ago

n00b_F26

Mr. Anderson RT @bjpenndotcom: Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) deserves Jon Jones rematch, says UFC President Dana White 👇🏼 #UFC https://t.co/7j34nvCKxH 1 week ago

TMZ

TMZ Dominick Reyes Deserves Rematch Against Jon Jones, Says Dana White https://t.co/8Px4NLr16r 1 week ago

BrMassami

Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) RT @SandhuMMA: Dana White on Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes 2: "You'd be crazy not to think he deserves a rematch." https://t.co/Afqhe9BcWt 1 week ago

MFRZProductions

MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: Dominick Reyes Deserves Rematch Against Jon Jones, Says Dana White https://t.co/1T5RXDLBrh 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.