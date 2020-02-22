Global  

Carnival Cruises Enhance Coronavirus Screening, Issuing Full Refunds to Patients

TMZ.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
A top cruise line is taking new measures to keep Coronavirus off its ships and to keep passengers happy -- but even sick guests are encouraged to return ... once they've recovered, of course. Carnival Cruise Line -- one of the 9 cruise brands under…
News video: British man from Diamond Princess cruise liner dies from coronavirus

British man from Diamond Princess cruise liner dies from coronavirus 00:39

 A British tourist on the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died from coronavirus. The Japanese Ministry of Health said the man was the sixth person from the ship, which has been quarantined off the country's coast, to have died.

