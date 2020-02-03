Global  

MLB All-Star John Olerud Showered With Support After Daughter Dies at 19

AceShowbiz Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The two-time All-Star and World Series champion is mourning the death of his daughter Jordan, who had been battling a rare chromosome disease since birth.
