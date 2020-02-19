Global  

Marilyn Monroe 'Niagara' Negatives Could Fetch $50k at Auction

TMZ.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Marilyn Monroe's time behind-the-scenes of the 1953 film, "Niagara," was captured by a photographer, and his huge set of photographic negatives is up for grabs ... but it won't come cheap. The pics -- 227 total, 198 of which depict Marilyn -- were…
