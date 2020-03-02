Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Over Bernie Rally Spat

Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Over Bernie Rally Spat

TMZ.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Public Enemy is moving forward without one of its original (and more memorable) founders -- the one and only Flavor Flav is out ... this after a big argument over a Bernie Sanders rally. The legendary hip-hop group permanently fired their longtime…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Flavor Flav Fired Over Bernie Sanders Rally Reaction

Flavor Flav Fired Over Bernie Sanders Rally Reaction 00:35

 Flavor Flav has been fired by Public Enemy. "Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav." "We thank him for his years of service and wish him well." Flavor Flav and Public Enemy rapper Chuck D were beefing over their group's name being used by Bernie Sanders....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Flavor Flav distances himself from Public Enemy Radio's Bernie Sanders rally gig [Video]Flavor Flav distances himself from Public Enemy Radio's Bernie Sanders rally gig

Rap veteran Flavor Flav has fired off a cease-and-desist notice to U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders to quit using Public Enemy's name and his likeness in campaign propaganda.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Public Enemy fires Flavor Flav after Bernie Sanders cease and desist letter

Hall of Fame Hip hop group Public Enemy is "moving forward" without Flavor Flav -- their founding member and hype man of nearly 40 years -- after the rapper sent...
FOXNews.com

Public Enemy fires Flavor Flav after dispute over Bernie Sanders rally

The iconic rap group Public Enemy had an internal struggle over the weekend that ended with founding member Flavor Fav being fired.
CTV News


Tweets about this

God_SpeedUSA

GodSpeed Public Enemy fires Flavor Flav after Bernie Sanders cease and desist letter https://t.co/9yfwRb2qpl 8 seconds ago

GinaMarie1323

Gina Public Enemy fires Flavor Flav after Bernie Sanders cease and desist letter https://t.co/NFJIWI358y 47 seconds ago

BillPeriman

Bill Periman#FeedTheGITMO Socialism Breaks Up 'Public Enemy' - Hip Hop Group Fires Flavor Flav Over Bernie Sanders Flap https://t.co/P7cIi7tbqX via @gatewaypundit 1 minute ago

AIIAmericanGirI

All American Girl Socialism Breaks Up 'Public Enemy' - Hip Hop Group Fires Flavor Flav Over Bernie Sanders Flap… https://t.co/2BMMD0FUYS 1 minute ago

Richard05257441

Atarick RT @7News: Public Enemy fires Flavor Flav after dispute over Bernie Sanders rally https://t.co/JrBb3vKRCA 1 minute ago

motpom

mot pom Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav over Bernie Sanders Rally https://t.co/9aZn3pEofP 3 minutes ago

Zeke311

Zeke Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav over Bernie Sanders Rally https://t.co/eCGOAh0b8y 3 minutes ago

ClastonB

Claston Bernard Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav over Bernie Sanders Rally https://t.co/flDaJE1Yms 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.