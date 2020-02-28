Global  

Dick Van Dyke Vamps for Sen. Bernie Sanders by Strutting, Singing at L.A. Rally

TMZ.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Come for Sen. Bernie Sanders, stay for Dick Van Dyke's awesome vamping ... which includes a serious strut the Bernie Bros will probably be adopting. The film and TV legend was called to duty ... doing some intros Sunday night at Bernie's rally at…
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield
News video: Sen. Bernie Sanders wins in Kern County and California

Sen. Bernie Sanders wins in Kern County and California 01:21

 Sen. Bernie Sanders wins in Kern County and California

