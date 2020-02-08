Global  

L.A. District Attorney's Husband Aims Gun, Threatens to Shoot Protesters

TMZ.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
District Attorney Jackie Lacey's husband was not a happy camper when protesters showed up on their doorstep -- wielding a gun and threatening to shoot if they didn't scram. The Los Angeles County D.A.'s hubby was pissed off Monday morning, and…
News video: Gun Pointed At Black Lives Matter Protesters Visiting LA DA Jackie Lacey's Home

Gun Pointed At Black Lives Matter Protesters Visiting LA DA Jackie Lacey's Home 02:36

 Protesters who rang the doorbell to ask Lacey to come outside were greeted by a man with a gun. Jake Reiner reports.

Protesters say LA DA’s husband pointed gun at them

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Black Lives Matter protesters say the husband of the Los Angeles County district attorney pointed a gun at them before sunrise Monday as...
