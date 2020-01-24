Global  

'Inside the Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dead at 93 from Bladder Cancer

TMZ.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
"Inside the Actors Studio" host and veteran TV writer James Lipton has died ... TMZ has learned. Lipton passed away peacefully Monday morning at his New York City home. His wife, Kedakai Turner, tells TMZ James had been battling bladder cancer. She…
News video: James Lipton, Host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' Dead at 93

James Lipton, Host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' Dead at 93 01:18

 James Lipton, Host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' Dead at 93 Ovation TV confirmed the news of Lipton's death on Monday via Twitter. Ovation TV, Twitter In addition to hosting 'Inside the Actors Studio,' Lipton was also the creator and an executive producer. Originally airing on Bravo, 240 episodes of...

'Inside the Actors Studio' host James Lipton dead at 93

James Lipton, the revered creator and host of "Inside the Actors Studio" has died on Monday, according to reports. 
FOXNews.com

