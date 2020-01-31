Global  

Gal Gadot Flying Private Due to Studio's Coronavirus Concerns

TMZ.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Fears over coronavirus are forcing Gal Gadot to create a bigger carbon footprint than she cares to -- she's back to flying private jets, but only at the behest of her bosses. Gal stepped off a PJ Monday morning in Atlanta, and it's becoming a…
