North West Gets on the Mic at Kanye's Yeezy Fashion Show in Paris

North West is going worldwide ... performing in Paris at her dad's Paris fashion show, and while she's still honing her rapping skills, ya can't say the kid ain't cute ... and loud!!! Kanye managed to score 6-year-old prodigy North for his Yeezy…



Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Most Awkward Ellen Moments The most awkward Ellen moments are impossible to look away from, no matter how hard you try. For this list, we’ll only be considering uncomfortable moments with Ellen’s celebrity guests, as.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:47Published 2 weeks ago Kim Kardashian West's son Saint obsessed with Spider-Man Kim Kardashian West's son Saint obsessed with Spider-Man The reality star has four children - North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months - with her husband Kanye West, and has.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:15Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Timothee Chalamet Stays Cool in Shades at Haider Ackermann's Paris Show Timothee Chalamet wears a white tee, sunglasses, and blue pants while stepping out for the Haider Ackermann fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday...

Just Jared 2 days ago



Kaia Gerber Hits 2 Runways At Paris Fashion Week On Sunday Kaia Gerber is the lady in red while walking in the Givenchy fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday (March 1) in Paris. Earlier in the day, the...

Just Jared Jr 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this