Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > North West Gets on the Mic at Kanye's Yeezy Fashion Show in Paris

North West Gets on the Mic at Kanye's Yeezy Fashion Show in Paris

TMZ.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
North West is going worldwide ... performing in Paris at her dad's Paris fashion show, and while she's still honing her rapping skills, ya can't say the kid ain't cute ... and loud!!! Kanye managed to score 6-year-old prodigy North for his Yeezy…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Animal mascots take to the catwalk for Stella McCartney show

Animal mascots take to the catwalk for Stella McCartney show 00:45

 British designer Stella McCartney presented on Monday (March 2) her snug and elegant looks for next winter with a playful twist, as animal mascots including a big white bunny joined models on the runway at the Paris fashion show.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Most Awkward Ellen Moments [Video]Top 10 Most Awkward Ellen Moments

The most awkward Ellen moments are impossible to look away from, no matter how hard you try. For this list, we’ll only be considering uncomfortable moments with Ellen’s celebrity guests, as..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:47Published

Kim Kardashian West's son Saint obsessed with Spider-Man [Video]Kim Kardashian West's son Saint obsessed with Spider-Man

Kim Kardashian West's son Saint obsessed with Spider-Man The reality star has four children - North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months - with her husband Kanye West, and has..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Timothee Chalamet Stays Cool in Shades at Haider Ackermann's Paris Show

Timothee Chalamet wears a white tee, sunglasses, and blue pants while stepping out for the Haider Ackermann fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday...
Just Jared

Kaia Gerber Hits 2 Runways At Paris Fashion Week On Sunday

Kaia Gerber is the lady in red while walking in the Givenchy fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday (March 1) in Paris. Earlier in the day, the...
Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.