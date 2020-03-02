Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Arsenal: Torreira is fine after Mike Dean says Portsmouth tackle fair

Arsenal: Torreira is fine after Mike Dean says Portsmouth tackle fair

Anorak Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Arsenal have suggested that Torreira wasn’t too badly hurt as the Gunners took on Portsmouth in the FA Cup. “Reports said he did not require a hospital visit,” says NBC. ESPN says Torreira told his father: “I wanted to tap it and grabbed my ankle on the outside. It twisted me, but I can move it. I’m fine.” Or as a website called the The Miracle Tech puts it via Google News: “The Miracle – Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira suffered a terrible injury during the first half of Arsenal’s match against Portsmouth.” Another site calls it a “horror injury”:

Torreira was taken off the pitch on a stretcher following a strong challenge from Portsmouth’s James Bolton. Was it a foul? Did Bolton use excessive force endangering the safety of an opponent? Referee Mike Dean gave no foul. The most pedantic ref in England thought it was a fair challenge.



Yellow card for just putting the ball down only Arsenal football club https://t.co/BkcwjOIxKh

— Intelligent Gooner (@intelligentBigD) March 2, 2020

The Rules state:

The FA Rules



PLAYING IN A DANGEROUS MANNER

Playing in a dangerous manner is any action that, while trying to play the ball, threatens injury to someone (including the player themself) and includes preventing a nearby opponent from playing the ball for fear of injury.





Jermaine Jenas: “I don’t see how any Arsenal players can have a problem with that [challenge]” pic.twitter.com/cck1BMvaqB

— William (fan account) (@OzilThings) March 2, 2020

The BBC notes:



A tackle happens in a blink of an eye and in that second, the referee must consider lots of factors. Was it careless? Did the player show a lack of regard for his opponent’s safety? Or did he use excessive force? There is also the state of the pitch, the conditions and the state of the game.





Do me a favour, it’s a fucking class tackle. Clearly wins ball. pic.twitter.com/Ih7XpH1ZYu

— Elliot Sutherland (@elliotsuth1) March 2, 2020

Such are the facts…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mikel Arteta says Arsenal should have scored more in Portsmouth win

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal should have scored more in Portsmouth win 00:41

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his side should have scored more during their 2-0 victory over Portsmouth in the FA Cup 5th round.

Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal star Matteo Guendouzi booked for 'sarcasm' by Mike Dean in Portsmouth win

Arsenal star Matteo Guendouzi booked for 'sarcasm' by Mike Dean in Portsmouth winArsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi lifted the ball high in the air as he placed it for a free kick – but FA Cup fifth round referee Mike Dean did not see the...
Daily Star

'Disgrace' - Arsenal fans rage at Mike Dean after Lucas Torreira injured against Portsmouth

'Disgrace' - Arsenal fans rage at Mike Dean after Lucas Torreira injured against PortsmouthThe Arsenal midfielder was forced off in the first half of Arsenal's FA Cup fifth round tie against Portsmouth and supporters were not happy
Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MoThg1999

Michael Wilford Torreira in Protective Boot 🎥: Arsenal star on crutches after win, but reports say he's 'fine' (ESPN) https://t.co/DTx6GbeJP4 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.